LOS ANGELES — Fired for what she calls raising workplace safety concerns, Reagan is part of a group of strippers that has filed a petition with The National Labor Relations Board to hold an election to be represented at the bargaining table by Actors’ Equity Association.
The group of dancers and its allies have been holding regular picket lines and demonstrations outside the Star Garden Topless Dive Bar in North Hollywood since March, calling for better workplace conditions and benefits.
If successful, the Star Garden workers would become the only strippers in the U.S. with union representation.
In 1996, strippers at San Francisco’s Lusty Lady organized the Exotic Dancers Union (affiliated with the Service Employees International Union) until the club closed in 2013.