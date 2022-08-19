MILWAUKEE — Playing video games is a popular pastime, but what if you could make a career out of it?

While it may sound too good to be true, it’s real thanks to one Milwaukee company.

Experis, a company that is a division of the Milwaukee-based Manpower Group, is looking to hire more than 100 video game testers. Video game development companies hired Experis to make sure games are functioning properly before they release them to the public.

With an expansion in operations to Milwaukee, Experis is making a big hiring push over the next few months. Cohl Carter-Wright is one of the first game testers working at Experis.

Carter-Wright said he not only enjoys getting to play games but also getting to make an impact.

“It feels good knowing that I am making a palpable difference in the production of the game. Both from making sure there are no bugs in it, to sometimes even being able to offer suggestions to improve the game core features as we are going through the development cycle,” said Carter-Wright

Game tester positions are full time. Applicants must be 18 years or older and have a familiarity with gaming. However, people with a variety of career experiences are encouraged to apply.

To learn more about the positions available with Experis, you can visit their hiring website.