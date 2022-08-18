MILWAUKEE — Thousands got to enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

The third Milwaukee Night Market of the season kicked off along Wisconsin Avenue with food trucks, honey producers, handmade soap producers and more; visitors could find it all.

While the experience is about having fun for market-goers, it also provides a unique opportunity for small businesses.

At the food truck Tots on the Street, a line could be seen throughout the night as guests waited to enjoy tater tot creations of their wildest dreams, including Wisconsin Cheese Curd tots and Buffalo Chicken tots.

Owner Hannah Kopplin has been selling at the market for four years. She said it has proven to be some of her busiest nights of the year.

“Our very first year open we were at the Night Market, and we sold out our first hour because we had no idea how to deal with a big event like this. It is very community-centered and awesome to see what we all do,” said Kopplin.

And for other vendors, the concept of holding a market in the evening works to their advantage. Tamesha Patrice owns a dessert and catering business called Baked Dreams Creations. With desserts being her primary offering, farmer’s markets held in the morning often aren’t a time of day when people are craving cheesecake and other sweet indulgences.

“It is at night, when everybody is wanting to hang out, and snack and eat a little bit, having some drinks, dancing. So, this was perfect for our business. Farmer’s markets are not ideal for us, but this is ideal for us,” said Patrice.

Only one more Milwaukee Night Market will be held this season. It will take place on Sept. 21 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The market is put on annually by the Westown Association of Downtown Milwaukee. ​