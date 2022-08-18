The city is committed to making outdoor dining permanent — but a handful of dining sheds that have become “safe havens” for rats and “illegal behavior” must go, officials said Thursday.

A newly formed task force has torn down 24 abandoned outdoor dining sheds, with plans to dismantle other “egregious violators” of the city’s Open Restaurants guidelines, Mayor Eric Adams said in a press release.

The demolitions are part of a broader effort to address “quality of life issues in the Open Restaurants program,” Deputy Mayor of Operations Meera Joshi said at a news conference Adams held Thursday morning.

“Poorly maintained and abandoned sheds are a blight on our streetscape,” Joshi said. “They represent a dark spot on an otherwise popular and successful program.”

In addition to razing deserted sheds, the task force will take down structures whose owners have ignored “multiple warnings” to clean them up or address safety concerns, she explained.

“The blight and disorder that we are witnessing at some of our sites is unacceptable, and it will not be how we do business in this city,” Adams said at the news conference. “So if you see an abandoned shed, we’re asking the public to participate with us — we want you to call 311.”

“When a dining shed is no longer in use, and if it’s abandoned, and if it’s a safety hazard, we have to tear it down,” he added. “It can’t be a safe haven for rats. It can’t be a safe haven for illegal behavior.”

The city’s Department of Transportation and Department of Sanitation are leading the task force, with assistance from the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation and the NYPD, Adams’ press release noted.

While the mayor and the New York City Council have vowed to make outdoor dining a permanent fixture in the five boroughs, officials have said sheds may not make the final cut.

At a City Council hearing in February, the director of the Open Restaurants program, Julie Schipper, said the agency didn’t “envision sheds in the permanent program.”

“What would be in the roadway is barriers and tents or umbrellas, but not these full houses that you’re seeing in the street,” Schipper said.

Dining sheds have been a point of contention for some New Yorkers. In July, a group of residents filed a lawsuit against the city and the state claiming the structures “harbor vermin, collect food waste and impede garbage collection,” in addition to creating other quality of life and safety concerns.

Adams on Thursday maintained the group represented a “minority” of residents — and said the litigation was “slowing the process of making the [Open Restaurants] program permanent.”

“I want to say loud and clear, as much as I have a hand in it, outdoor dining is here to stay,” he said. “And we want to make sure, while it’s here, we get it right.”

In a statement released on Thursday, Andrew Rigie, the executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance — which advocates for the city’s restaurant and nightlife industries — called Adams’ announcement “great news,” adding that the city’s Open Restaurants program “saved countless small businesses and jobs” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nearly 13,000 eateries are currently participating in the program, according to Adams’ release.

“We look forward to working with the city to develop a permanent outdoor dining system that will be beautiful and sustainable for the future,” Rigie said.