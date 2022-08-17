ORLANDO, Fla. – It will soon be more expensive to park and fly through Orlando International Airport.



The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board approved several price hikes Wednesday amid predictions of growing passenger counts, flights, and profits.



GOAA oversees Orlando International and Executive airports.



Starting October 1, 2022, the daily parking rate for the Terminal C garage will rise from $17 per day to $19 per day, matching the daily rates for Garage A and B.



One year later, October 1, 2023, the daily parking rates for all three garages will go up to $21. At the same time, economy parking rates will go from $10 per day to $12 per day. Valet parking will also go up from $25 per day to $27 per day.



MCO expects the parking rate increases to generate $260,000 in the first year, and $2.8 million after the second year of hikes.



The board approved the price increases and a $683.5 million 2022-2023 fiscal budget for MCO, accounting for a $105.2 million revenue increase. Orlando Executive Airport’s 2022-2023 budget is $4.7 million.



Pennies & Fees add up.



While Orlando International does not collect any tax dollars, it relies on a variety of fees for revenue.



The airports do not receive any taxpayer funding, so must rely on service fees on airlines, concessionaires, passengers, and other service providers for revenue.



Kathleen Sharman, GOAA Chief Financial Officer, told the board those revenues will be displaced in part by growing expenses.



“Just about every sector of this budget has been affected by current economic forces and the opening of Terminal C,” Sharman said in a statement. “With passenger traffic returning to 2019 levels, revenues are projected to rise, but so are expenditures like maintenance and personnel.”



Sharman, however, pointed out GOAA will also face $18.2 million increase in expenses for salaries and benefits, as well as $10 million increase in janitorial service costs.



The 2022-2023 budget includes predictions of various revenue increases, including:

$50.3 million increase in revenue from car rental and ground transportation companies.

$19.4 million increase in revenue for baggage services.

$12.0 million increase in revenue from hotel fees.

Airlines will also face moderate increases in landing and service fees.

With predictions of 2023 meeting 2019 travel demand, more airlines are choosing to service Central Florida.

Avelo Airlines, Norse Atlantic Airways, and Breeze Airways launched new routes at Orlando International Airport this year, bringing the total number of airlines service MCO to approximately 35.

Orlando International currently ranks 7th busiest in the nation, in terms of “enplanements,” with 19.6 million departing passengers this year, according to FAA data.



MCO ranked 10th in the nation by the same standard in 2019, with 24.5 departing passengers, per FAA data.



Orlando International is expected to see another significant increase in flights and passenger counts when it opens its new south side Terminal C project next month.



International flights will begin operating in the new Terminal C beginning Sept. 19, with domestic flights starting service several days later.

JetBlue will be the primary domestic airline operating in the new terminal, while international carriers Aer Lingus, Azul, British Airways, Caribbean Airlines, Emirates, Gol, Icelandair, Lufthansa, and Norse Atlantic Airways will operate in Terminal C.

The new terminal will boast not only new age technology for check in and luggage services, but 24 food and beverage locations, a dozen retail shops, and a passenger lounge.

Related, Brightline plans to open its station at the adjoining intermodal station in early 2023, officially launching near high speed rail service between Orlando International Airport and its existing service between West Palm Beach and Miami in South Florida.

On an episode of Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite in March, Brightline CEO Mike Reininger spoke about the project, including the likely cost of tickets.