TAMPA, Fla. — Athletes with the University of South Florida are now able to make some money through a collective that utilizes their name, image and likeness.

The Fowler Avenue Collective was created to allow athletes with the university to spend more personal time with fans who pay for a monthly membership.

What You Need To Know A new NIL collective, called Fowler Avenue Collective, is offering memberships for fans to spend time with USF athletes





Gerry Bohanon, USF's starting quarterback, is the collective's first ambassador





Membership fees range between $10-$200

They’ve already secured an ambassador in Bulls starting quarterback Gerry Bohanon, who is already making money through NIL after transferring to USF from Baylor University.

“I’ve been waiting for us to get connected with fans, connect with alumni and future sponsors hopefully,” Bohanon said.

That’s the goal for the Fowler Avenue Collective.

It’s set up so fans can pay a monthly membership and get the chance to spend time with some of the athletes at fun places like meet and greets at bowling alleys or TopGolf.

“I’m excited about the future opportunities for everyone,” Bohanon said.

And that’s how Corey Staniscia feels about the prospect of the growth of the collective at his alma mater.

“We saw a need in Tampa at USF to give fans the ability to really kind of network and get to know the athletes on a different level,” Staniscia, the director of external affairs for Dreamfield, a NIL deal making platform, said.

He lives in Miami now and works for Dreamfield, which runs the Fowler Avenue Collective.

He says most of the money from this collective goes right back to the athletes because Dreamfield generally makes their money off sponsorship deals between athletes and companies, not through these types of fan experiences.

“The majority of these dollars, at the maximum, we don’t see our overhead go past 15 percent,” Staniscia said.

Which means more money for students, like Bohanon, who has a young son and basically works all day and night on the gridiron.

“I want to make sure that I’ll be able to play this game that I love and make sure that I can provide for my family because there’s not too many people my age in my situation,” Bohanon said.

While he’s in Tampa, he’s hoping for success on and off the field.