TAMPA, Fla. — Living with a disability is so much more than the disability itself.

Sometimes, finding the right work-life balance is often a huge obstacle. But Daley Drucker never felt that way. She works at Moffitt Cancer Center as a scientific research editor.

“So, this really is like the perfect blending of those two passions for me," said Drucker.

What You Need To Know Moffitt Cancer Center creates network to help employees with disabilities



Daley Drucker works as a scientific researcher at Moffitt



Moffit aided her when she developed a chronic illness

A love for science and writing, all rolled into one. She loves her job.

But a few years ago, what was a life-long pain in her body turned into something unbearable. Doctors diagnosed her with a chronic illness.

“It was still that sort of like, what do I do from here?'' she said. "How am I supposed to manage keeping my PTO high enough, my sick days that I just don’t even expect, having a flare up or something like that, how do I figure out all these doctors appointments, the surgeries that I went through, how do I build my career and keep my forward momentum?"

The truth was, her illness wasn't going away. It had become a disability.

“This is impacting my daily life, this is impacting my career trajectory," said Drucker. "For me that does qualify, you know in my mind was having a disability. And it took me a little while to come to terms, come to grips with that fact.”

While she said Moffitt was incredible with their services to help her with this disability, she knew more could be done.

Like her passion for work, Drucker decided she needed to help her coworkers and help develop a team member network.

“I was the first person to raise my hand, but I was certainly far from the first person to be like, ‘That is a good idea,’” said Drucker.

She became a leader in the newly formed group called DAWN, the Disability Ability and Wellbeing Network.

“When people think about disability, they have a very narrow scope about what they think that is," said Amanda Hollis, Foundation Giving Director with Moffitt Cancer Center. "They may think about somebody in a wheelchair or, somebody who has some developmental disabilities, but it really is much more broad than that.”

With three other women, the group works to tackle how to best educate and inform people at Moffitt about disabilities, and to help those find the resources available.

“The other thing that I am really looking forward to is the impact that we can have on the patient care," said Katie Kyne, Corporate Communications Director with Moffitt Cancer Center.

This team firmly believes that this is the kind of conversation that needs to happen regularly. They know each day, new cultural obstacles pop up for those with disabilities.

“It can be something really overwhelming and confusing, especially for someone who has been healthy all their life and they have something they have to take care of, too," said Ash Leon, Financial Specialist with Moffitt Cancer Center.

For Drucker, this truly makes her day at work more complete. She works to help people fight cancer, but also helps her coworkers live their best lives, too.

DAWN was just launched at the end of July.