Gov. Janet Mills toured local businesses in Lewiston this week, showcasing companies that her office said benefited from state programs funded by federal pandemic relief monies.

Mills visited guitar manufacturer Bourgeois Guitars and footwear maker Quoddy, two companies that received grants through the Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. The Pandemic Recovery for an Innovative Maine Economy (PRIME) selected a total of 174 Maine companies statewide to receive more than $23 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.

According to a statement from Mills’ office, Bourgeois received $266,677 and Quoddy received $190,000.

“Maine small businesses like Bourgeois and Quoddy employ hardworking Maine people in good-paying jobs and manufacture iconic products used all around the world,” Mills said. “The PRIME Fund is making direct, strategic investments in innovative businesses like Bourgeois and Quoddy, ensuring that Maine businesses are not only positioned to bounce back from pandemic, but also thrive in Maine and the global marketplace for years to come.”

Two more rounds of PRIME grants are expected later this year. Eligible businesses must work in Maine’s designated technology sectors, employ no more than 250 employees and demonstrate that they have been adversely impacted by the pandemic.

Funds may be used for a variety of purposes including payroll, rent or mortgage payments for business facilities, business-related equipment purchases, start-up costs for new programs and/or new markets which may require capital investment.