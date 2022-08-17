EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — Cooler weather is a welcome relief this week from the summer heat and humidity, but it definitely slows down the pace at the beach in coastal North Carolina.

Pat Lister has only worked at South Swell Surf Shop for the past month, but he's been a fan and a customer for a long time.

“It's kind of tough to go anywhere as far as out to a restaurant or anything like that without seeing our hats or T-shirts around,” Lister said. “So it's cool people kind of take pride in that.”

During the summer, this shop is very popular for visitors exploring the area, looking for souvenirs, or renting a surfboard. However, cooler weather means not everyone is looking to jump in the water.

“It's a little early [for cool weather] especially considering the fact that last week we were in the nineties,” Lister said. “So it kind of took us by surprise, but we're enjoying it. It's always a nice break when you can get out of that humidity stage.”

Although the tourist season isn't over yet, Lister says there's definitely a dip in the amount of visitors as the first day of school looms large.

“This is the stage that we always consider the local summer,” said Lister, who grew up in near Emerald Isle. “So if you don't have to worry about getting kids back into school and back into practice and back into that mindset that summer's over, this is a great time to come here. Because all the businesses are still open, but enjoying just a little bit of a break, and things aren't going to be as crowded.”

Lister says when the temperature changes, the biggest switch they see is what they sell. Instead of swimsuits and shorts, customers come in looking for sweatshirts and beanies.

“Whether it's 90 degrees and sunny or 70 degrees and cloudy ... we still have people who come in and enjoy shopping with us.”

Lister says if a little rain doesn't scare you, this is the perfect time to come out to the coast. The crowds start to clear out as kids go back to school and the cooler weather allows people to enjoy the slow-paced lifestyle that comes with living at the beach.