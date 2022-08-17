MADISON, Wis. — What do you consider to be the coolest thing made in Wisconsin?

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) and Johnson Financial Group have partnered for the seventh consecutive year for the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. The annual competition is a tradition that highlights the state’s robust manufacturing industry and will ultimately determine what is the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of Wisconsin’s economy and an industry full of dedicated, hardworking people who keep this state moving forward,” said WMC President & CEO Kurt R. Bauer. “As we approach Manufacturing Month in October, we hope this contest will showcase the strength and spirit behind Wisconsin manufacturing and provide us with an opportunity to celebrate the state’s largest industry.”

Any product that is manufactured in Wisconsin qualifies for the contest, and nominations are being accepted through Sept. 9. Visit www.madeinwis.com to nominate a product.

WMC and Johnson Financial Group have partnered together for the contest since 2016, and Wisconsinites have cast nearly one million votes since its inception. Last year alone, more than 150 products were nominated and over 200,000 votes were cast to determine the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin.

“We are proud to once again join WMC in sponsoring such a popular contest that showcases the vibrancy of Wisconsin’s manufacturing industry,” said Johnson Financial Group CEO Jim Popp. “Every year we’re amazed to discover all of the cool products made within the state and we can’t wait to see what product will be named the Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin this year.”

Products have included cranes, motorcycles, military vehicles, cheese products, boats, generators, food carts, iron castings, beer, rifles, vehicles and more.

Last year, the winner was the 140 Ton Navy Crane, made by Broadwind Heavy Fabrications in Manitowoc, Wis.

Following the nomination period, a popular vote will determine the Top 16 products that will be placed in a bracket-style tournament called Manufacturing Madness. Products will compete against one another in head-to-head match-ups, and the products that receive the highest votes in each match-up will advance to the next round.

Nominees will be announced on Sept. 14 and the popular vote period will kick off Sept. 19. The ultimate winner will be announced at WMC’s Business Day in Madison event on Oct. 19.