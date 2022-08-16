ST. LOUIS– The PGA Tour is coming back to the St. Louis region in 2026.
The BMW Championship, part of the FedEx playoff series that ends the PGA season, announced Tuesday that the event will be held at Bellerive Country Club in Town and Country in 2026.
The club last hosted the PGA Championship in 2018, an event marked by record crowds (the PGA doesn’t confirm records), a remarkable charge by Tiger Woods, and ultimately a title won by Brooks Koepka. Players and tour officials said at the time they couldn’t wait to return to the course.
The club hosted the same event in 1992, the 2004 U.S. Senior Open in 2004, the BMW Championship in 2008 and the 2013 Senior PGA Championship.
The 2001 WGC American Express Championship would have been played at Bellerive, but the September 11 terrorist attacks prompted the event’s cancellation.
The course is scheduled to host the 2030 President’s Cup, a format that pits an American team of golfers against an international team made up of non-European players.