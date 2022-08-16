More than 2 million baby swings and rockers have been recalled due to a strangulation hazard following the death of an infant.

What You Need To Know More than 2 million baby swings and rockers have been recalled due to a strangulation hazard following the death of an infant



The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and 4moms, the Pittsburgh-based company that makes the MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rocker, announced the recall Monday



According to the CPSC and 4moms, when the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the products and crawling infants can become entangled in them



Owners of the items are asked to contact 4moms to request a free strap fastener to prevent the straps from hanging below the swing when not in use; caregivers of infants who can crawl are being urged to stop using them immediately

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and 4moms, the Pittsburgh-based company that makes the MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rocker, announced the recall Monday.

About 2 million of the swings and 220,000 of the rockers have been sold in the United States. Another 60,000 swings and 10,000 rockers were sold in Canada.

According to the CPSC and 4moms, when the swing or rocker is not in use, the restraint straps can hang below the products and crawling infants can become entangled in them.

4moms said it has received two reports of entanglement incidents involving the MamaRoo swing. In one, a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation. In the other, another 10-month-old suffered bruising to his neck but was rescued by a caregiver.

There have been no reported incidents involving the RockaRoo.

In a statement given to Spectrum News on Tuesday 4moms CEO Gary Waters said: "Families put their trust in our company when they choose to bring our products into their homes. That’s why we take every precaution and make the extra effort to ensure that our baby gear products not only meet but exceed all applicable safety standards.

“We are deeply saddened by the two incidents that occurred when babies crawled under the seat of unoccupied MamaRoo swings," Waters continued. "After investigating the circumstances behind these two incidents, 4moms decided to conduct a voluntary recall in partnership with the CPSC.”

The recall includes only MamaRoo models that use a three-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026) and version 4.0 (model number 1037). Those with a five-point harness are not part of the recall.

The swings and rockers were sold at BuyBuy Baby, Target, Amazon and the 4moms website from January 2010 through this month. The MamaRoo features multiple motions and speeds, while the RockaRoo glides back and forth.

Owners of the items are asked to contact 4moms to request a free strap fastener to prevent the straps from hanging below the swing when not in use. Caregivers of infants who can crawl are being urged to stop using them immediately and place them in an area the child cannot access.