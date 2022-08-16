DETROIT — General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the United States to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.
What You Need To Know
- General Motors is recalling more than 480,000 large SUVs
- Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons are affected
- The model years involved are 2021 and 2022
- Officials say rivets that hold the buckle to the seat belt mounting bracket could be improperly formed
The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.
The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right-side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.
The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.
The recall was first announced by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on Aug. 11.
Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26.