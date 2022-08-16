TAMPA, Fla. — Discussions will take place today on the future of Tampa's Westshore district.
The evolving district is Tampa's largest employment center with more than 4,000 businesses.
City planners are scheduled to discuss their vision for development.
Attendees will hear updates from industry experts about major projects planned for the Westshore district including office, retail, residential, hospitality and transportation.
Westshore development executive director Michael Maurino says they'll also share results from 2021 Westshore workers and residents survey.
"The biggest thing for Westshore is that Westhore Interchange,” Maurino said. “The next thing we need is that transit service."
Today's event will be held at the Double Tree by Hilton, which is on the same property slated for future development by the city of Tampa.
It kicks off at 8:30 this morning. You must register to attend.