CINCINNATI — Restaurants have taken a big hit over the last two years between the pandemic and inflation. But one type of meal seems to bring back the customers.

What You Need To Know Boosalis Baking opened its second location earlier this fall



According to NPD Group, breakfast restaurants are stabilizing rather than declining



For Matt Boosalis, he's seen a steady increase and has been able to open his second stop



Quick Service restaurants, like bakeries, make up 82% of the market

The making of a croissant or any pastry is an art form at Boosalis Baking.

Matt Boosalis, the owner of the bakery, takes pride in making each item fresh each day.

“We get up every morning and make it from scratch," he said.

Thee customers seem to like it with the second bakery opening in Cincinnati earlier this year.

“In Centerville, where we’ve been in the Dayton area for about 14 years, there was a number of people coming and driving up from this area on Saturdays," Boosalis said.

Restaurants that serve breakfast food have seen an increased number of customers recently. According to data from the NPD Group, breakfast restaurants have started to stabilize rather than decline. Quick-service restaurants represent 82% of restaurant traffic, which shows just why Boosalis Baking is doing so well.

Boosalis said there have been challenges, such as higher costs all around.

“Your workers are facing higher costs, so you’ve had to raise them," he said. "Basically, it cuts into your own margins.”

But despite the challenges and rising costs, Boosalis is committed to using the best ingredients for the best results

He said he’s glad to see restaurants like his finally back on the rise after such a difficult few years and hopes to continue to see small businesses succeed.

“Small businesses are so immersed in their community," he said. "As a percent of their sales, you contribute to different charities, friends come in and ask for requests, and I just think a community thrives with a healthy small business sector.”