SHELBY, N.C. — Baseball in North Carolina is more than a pastime, it's tradition.

What You Need To Know



The 95th American Legion World Series is in Shelby, where players ages 13 to 19 compete from 50 states for the championship



The economic impact on the community is $4.2 million, according to a study by Tourism Economics



Lincoln County man Matt Craig played in the league in 2003 when his team went to the World Series in Oklahoma, and Craig also served in the National Guard making him one of the few Legion players who is also a Legionnaire

The 95th American Legion World Series is in Shelby. All 50 states have teams in the tournament, one of the most prestigious in the U.S. Players aged 13 to 19 compete to make it to the World Series, where they hope to be spotted by college or major league scouts.

Matt Craig from Lincoln County played in the tournament in 2003 with Cherryville Legion Post. Craig says it was the most competive few months he's ever lived through.

“For a lot of these guys the next level is going to be college, then you have the freshmen that are playing and the next level for them is to be drafted," Craig said.

His story is a lot different than the young boys playing on the field.

When he was 17, Craig enlisted in the military, the summer before his senior year at West Lincoln High School. Craig then went to basic training in South Carolina, which qualified him to be an American Legionnaire.

Craig is one of the few legion players who was also a Legionnaire.

“Its such a great way to challenge young men and teach them how to get over adversity, which is what the military is all about too," Craig said.

Tournament officials say 78,000 tickets were sold during the week-long games with more than 10,000 expected on championship night.

Kevin Gordon, chairman of the Cleveland County Board of Commissioners says the tournament is a big impact for the community, bringing in jobs and tourists from all over the U.S. for the week-long events.

“The impact the American Legion World Series has on our community is significant. According to a study completed by Tourism Economics, a subsidiary of Oxford Economics, the week-long event has an economic impact of over $4 million. The American Legion World Series attracts regional and national visitors to Cleveland County. Hotels are at capacity, and our restaurants are filled with guests. In addition, this event is something our local residents look forward to. It is a family-friendly environment that brings the community together and offers enjoyment to both residents and visitors," Gordon said.