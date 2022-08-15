Kraft Heinz is recalling approximately 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend beverages, the company announced on Friday.
The voluntary recall is due to a diluted cleaning solution, which is used on food processing equipment that was inadvertently introduced into a production line, according to the company.
The company stated that it had received several complaints from customers about the taste of the affected product.
The “Best When Used By” date on the products is June 25, 2023, the company said.
The following products are affected by the recall: