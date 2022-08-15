ROCHESTER, N.Y. — As more immigrants continue to make their way to the United States, some business owners in Rochester are showing their community that the American dream is still alive.

Starting a business is never easy. But for Nick Vasylieva and Romal Qadiri, immigrants from Ukraine and Afghanistan, it was a challenge they say they were ready for.

“We don’t have opportunities in Afghanistan where to start from almost nothing and build a great business like Capri,” Qadiri said.

But when it opened last month, Capri needed the support of a community to bring everything together.

“The Ukrainian community connected with us, as different people from different countries connecting here,” Vasylieva said. “And that’s what brought us all together.”

Vasylieva came to the United States from Ukraine with his family seven years ago, and Qadiri came to Rochester from Afghanistan. The two met in their pursuit of opening a restaurant and both men had families to help them make it work.

“I saw the restaurant grow,” hostess Sofia Vasylieva said. “I saw the days where no one comes in. I saw the days where most of the tables are full.”

From cooking to hosting, the support and help from their families has played an important role in keeping the business running.

“We only had two waitresses,” Sofia said. “And it was very hard for two waitresses to cover all the tables. So I had to go and help sometimes on the kitchen sometimes here.”

And other local restaurants and businesses have been welcoming to the new restaurant owners, making them feel confident in their new business and the community that’s become their home.

“The businesses close by have been very supportive of a new business being open next to them,” Qadiri said. “It was never something tough, they always try to help out as much as they can.”