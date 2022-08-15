MADISON, Wis. — A top southern Wisconsin ice cream company has some sweet career openings.

Representatives with the Madison-based Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream said they are looking for individuals to join their plant distribution and production team, sales-side and also a handful of "flavor ambassadors," the in-store associates who scoop your ice cream and dish out big smiles.

“We’re looking for great people that, you know, are looking for that first step, but also if they do fall in love with the company, to continue growing,” HR director Luis Ramirez said.

The six-decade-old family-run business celebrated its 60th anniversary back in June, and Regional Chocolate Shoppe Shop Manager Anthony Stevens said the company offers great advancement.

He started on the distribution side before he worked his way into his managerial store role. He said the job is always lots of fun.

“It’s always a good time, like people don’t come at ice cream, like in a bad mood, or if they do come in in a bad mood, they leave in a better mood than they came,” Stevens said. “So I’d say that’s a really cool aspect of working. Here’s the people that you’re interacting with are always excited to come eat ice cream,” he added.



Besides competitive wages and free ice cream, employees also receive a 4% company match on their 401-K’s.

Learn more about the full and part-time openings at https://chocolateshoppeicecream.com/joinourteam/.