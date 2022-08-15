GREEN BAY, Wis. — Daniel E. Miller never knows what his next call will be.

“It’s nerve-racking, but it’s also what keeps me coming back every day,” he said. “You never know, and every single day is extremely different.”

Miller is a telecommunicator with Brown County Public Safety Communications.

“At the end of every phone call, at the end of radio transmission, is a real, live human who needs your assistance with something,” he said. “We get to bring that all together and manage resources in the community to find people who are in distress and give them a little bit of hope.”

That department is looking for more people like Miller who are literally willing to answer the call to help people and first responders across the county.

Brown County is seeking people to fill about 70 jobs across more than two dozen departments, said Kara Navin, the county’s human resources manager.

“We actually have quite a few positions we need filled but some of our bigger ones are correctional officers — we’re always looking for those. 911 dispatchers,” she said. “We could definitely use people in the facility worker realm as well as general clerical needs. There are a lot of clerk positions available.”

Navin said the work goes beyond just a paycheck to serving people across the county.

“You’re helping people out in the community by being that connection, whether it’s vulnerable clients or just making our roads safer by being on a highway crew,” she said. “Or helping someone at the front desk get their marriage certificate.”

For Miller, it’s offering a helping hand at some of the most trying times.

“I think the biggest thing is — and this sounds very cliche — you get to help people,” he said. “That’s not just the citizens, it’s also the first responders.”

While he may not know what the next call will bring, Miller is ready to answer it.