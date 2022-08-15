The Great New York State Fair is just around the corner. Following an 18-day edition in 2021, the fair is returning to its usual 13-day schedule, running from Wednesday, August 24 through Monday, September 5.

The fair's return in 2021 featured a few new, COVID-19-era restrictions and policies. This year, there are currently no COVID-19 health guidelines set in place for the fair, issuing a true form return to pre-pandemic normalcy, though some of the new policies shall remain in place, like cashless entry at the gates and parking lots.

Tickets into the fair are $3 and parking passes are $5. Both are available for pre-purchase here. There will be no dollar day on Labor Day this year.

Fair hours

As part of the return to "full fair," the typical pre-pandemic fairground hours are back in place this year.

Monday-Thursday : Gates open 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.; buildings open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday-Sunday : Gates open 9 a.m. to midnight; buildings open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

On weekdays, the Wade Show Midway runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on Fridays through the weekend, 10 a.m. to midnight. On Labor Day, those hours will be 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Attendance expectations

This year, Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey says he's hoping for a greater show of attendance, as the 18-day fair saw fewer numbers spread across the greater run time as compared to the record-breaking numbers in 2019.

"Last year was a partial fair, this year we're back to a full fair. All our agriculture exhibits, 4H events, and food vendors will be back in full swing. We've got Tully's coming back to their permanent location. The midway is getting set up today. All the wheels are turning for a great event," said Hennessey.

This year's fair has a positive outlook for great attendance, said Hennessey, citing a full summer of great weather and general national trends showing more folks attending public events, following two years of COVID-19 woes.

Traffic outlook

Once again, parking tickets will only be available for pre-purchase online. Parking passes will be $5 a day.

Here are some of our predictions for busy fair traffic days if you're hitting the roads around the fairgrounds.

Thursday, August 25: Brad Paisley performs at the St. Joseph's Amphitheater; Ice-T performs at Chevy Park

Friday, August 26: TLC performs at Chevy Park

Saturday, August 27: Tesla at Chevy Court at 8 p.m.

Sunday August 28: Foreigner at Chevy Park

Tuesday August 30: Big & Rich at Chevy Court and Boy George at Chevy Park

Wednesday, August 31: Nelly at Chevy Park

Sunday, September 4: City Girls

For day-of, live traffic updates, you can follow our interactive traffic map.

Catching a ride with CENTRO

Dubbed "your first, last and best ride at the Fair," CENTRO's Park-N-Ride Shuttles are back for the 2022 New York State Fair. The shuttles are $1 each way.

The shuttles will operate daily to and from three locations. In the past, CENTRO offered more park and ride locations, but due to an ongoing driver shortage. Limiting it to three locations will help maintain their service schedules they say.

The three park and ride locations are:

Syracuse Transit Hub, Downtown on Salina Street

Destiny Parking Lot

Long Branch Park

All three lots provide service to and from the fair's main gate.

CENTRO will also operate free shuttles from the New York State Fair’s pay parking lots at the Orange Lot and Willis Avenue. ​

The fair Orange lot is open 9 a.m., while the Brown, Pink and Gray lots open at 6 a.m.. The Willis Avenue Lot is only opened on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays & Labor Day. Fair parking is $5 and must be purchased online in advance. No cash sales for parking are available.

New York State Department of Health guidelines mandates individuals wear a mask while on public buses. Parking at Destiny USA and Long Branch Park is free.

Schedules for CENTRO’s State Fair service are available on the CENTRO website here.

CENTRO is currently hiring drivers, mechanics and bus cleaners.

Returning agriculture exhibits, concerts and more

For families looking to attend this year's fair, Hennessey says the Birds of Prey exhibit is back, dairy and beef cows will return and the poultry building will be restocked with animal exhibits. Also returning this year, the Sea Lions Splash Show with an opportunity to take pictures with the aquatic life.

Beyond the best of New York agriculture, Hennessey says the Chevy Court and Chevy Park stages are fully booked.

"Given all the acts we have planned, I don't know if there will be a lull day of the fair this year," said Hennessey. "We're starting off strong with Steven Page and Jimmy Allen on day one. We'll have Ice-T, TLC, Culture Club, Dropkick Murphys. I mean, these are big acts for a low dollar value."

For a full schedule of concerts at Chevy Park, Chevy Court and the St. Joseph's Lakeview Amphitheater, click here.

Staffing and vendors

Fair officials advertised for more than 100 temporary positions, from tram operators and parking staff, to cleanup and security. Though the nation is continuing to struggle with a labor shortage, Hennessey says the turnout of applicants has led to a fully staffed parking services team, and overall enough people to keep the fair moving smoothly this year.

"Luckily, we've been really successful. We're in a really good position this year," said Hennessey.

Staffing shortages were cited last year for some major vendors choosing not to return, such as Gianelli Sausage and Dinosaur BBQ.

"We have 90% return rate for our vendors," said State Fair Assistant Director of Public Information Alice Maggiore. "We have 15 new vendors coming this year, as well, which is on the high side."

While last year's longer fair put some strain on businesses to stay and staff longer than usual, Beak & Skiff President Eddie Brennan says his staff are ready to go and staff both of the Beak & Skiff 1911 locations on the fairgrounds.

"Staffing is looking pretty good. We're lucky to have some loyal staff at our main apple campus who come up each year to work it. We're fortunate to cross over a lot of people," said Brennan. "Last year was kind of a weird vibe with more days, so even though we had the same business, it was spread out more. This year we're back to a good standing and hopefully each day is meaningful. We're really excited."

This year, their special fair signature drink is "Mermaid Melonade," featuring the 1911 honeymelon vodka, which will join the ranks with the usual "Tipsy Cow" cocktail and a full range of 1911 hard ciders, according to Brennan.

For a full list of vendors, as well as new additions, click here.

Security and smoking policy

Following a series of tragic violent events around the country, Hennessey says the fair is preparing to ramp up its security features.

"Keeping fairgoers safe and sound is our top priority every year. We work closely with state troopers, national organizations and local departments to ensure that we are maintaining a safe environment for our guests," said Hennessey.

Some concerns at the fairgrounds have been smoking policies, as marijuana has been added to a list of legal substances fairgoers will be allowed to smoke on campus.

"We've heard from both sides and we've made accommodations for everyone," Hennessey said. "We have six locations for legal substances to be smoked at. They're easy to find, but they're out of the way and set back, so families who may be worried about the smell or that smoke being around their children can feel comfortable."