MADISON, Wis. — The average price for a gallon of gas is continuing to decrease both in Wisconsin and across the country.

According to AAA, the average price in Wisconsin is $3.68. The national average for a gallon of regular gas fell 10 cents in the past week, to $3.95.

AAA–The Auto Club Group director of public affairs Nick Jarmusz said this is due primarily to stable oil prices and fewer drivers than usual fueling up.

“Falling pump prices may eventually lead to more drivers hitting the road again,” Jarmusz said. “But that hasn’t happened yet. Instead, many drivers are waiting for prices to fall further before reverting to their typical driving habits.”

The average gas price in the Badger State was $3.72 last week. It was $4.36 one month ago.

AAA finds that drivers are making changes to cope with high pump prices. In a recent survey, almost two-thirds of U.S. adults have changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March.

Drivers’ top two changes to offset high gas prices are driving less and combining errands.

Check out gas prices throughout the Badger State, per AAA, below.