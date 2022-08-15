NILES, Ohio — Matt Kresic started his career as a social worker, and by 1993, he teamed up with Homes for Kids with a goal of providing foster care placement for youth in Northeast Ohio's Mahoning Valley.

Thirty years later, he's now the CEO of the organization, now called Cadence Care Network, serving 1,500 kids annually in behavioral health and foster care services.

“The need's massive across the state. You have kids sleeping in child welfare offices because there are not enough homes. So finding good folks to care for these kids is paramount to what we do,” said Kresic.

Kresic's newest mission is Cadence Coffeehouse and Creperie.

The business, which opened two months ago in downtown Niles, employs teenagers with developmental disabilities and helps prepare them for what comes next.

“It's just part of that journey. If we keep kids moving and progressing to where the coffeehouse becomes kind of home, but home that they walk away from and go into the community to better things for the area,” said Kresic.

Youngstown native Noah Gatto is one employee looking to soak up valuable experience from his first job.

“How to get up on time — that's one thing and get to your job and do what your boss tells you to do,” said Gatto.

Kresic said even after 30 years of providing opportunities for youth in the Mahoning Valley, his mission is far from over.

“I always say, it's a quote my old man used to say: "Tomorrow is going to ask you what you did today. The more you work on it today, the better your tomorrow will be,” said Kresic.

Kresic said the nonprofit, Cadence Care Network, is made possible through grants from the Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, as well as the Ohio Department of Human Services.

He hopes to employ 20 students with disabilities per year at the coffeehouse, as well as utilize the space for community art and entertainment.

The coffeehouse is at 31 North Main St. in Niles.