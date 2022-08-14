Concord, OH — Michelle Kilker is a groomer at Pawfection, a pet lounge and spa in Concord and she aims to treat every pet as if it's her own.

“I just want to eat your head off because you’re so cute,” she said in a high-pitched voice while bathing a dog.

Kilker is also co-owner of Pawfection, which opened in 2021, and said ensuring a pet is safe at the groomers is a necessity for pet owners.

“Each dog that does come in, they do require special care because you’re dropping them off in a situation that they're unsure about, they don't know about,” she said. “You want to make it comfortable for them, comfortable for the owners, and let the owners know that they're, you know, putting their dogs in good hands and you trust and that they could come and pick up a nice, fresh, clean, non scared dog at the end of it."

Kilker says the last few years have been unprecedented and finding the right employees for her business has been difficult.

“With the influx of more dogs coming in, it's hard to find good quality groomers,” Kilker said. “The market is just at a place now where, you know, either people don’t have the skills needed to groom or they want to learn to groom."

Pawfection is a cage free environment allowing the pets to roam freely, but something that hasn’t come free is the increase in price of products.

“Everything's gone up, and we just kind of, you know, adjust our schedules accordingly," Kilker said. “Adding more on per day to kind of meet that need, that extra kick we need in income.”