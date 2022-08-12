SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — The COVID-19 pandemic hit museums across Wisconsin hard.

That was especially true for smaller museums and those that cater to children.

Above & Beyond Children’s Museum in downtown Sheboygan felt the impact of the pandemic hard. They were facing a potential crisis about two years ago.

Unable to open their doors and facing a decline in revenue from cancelled fundraisers, classes, and camps, they were unsure what the future would hold for them. Now, the situation is far more stable.

Two years ago museum employee Drew Olenick donned a protective outfit as he disinfected museum equipment. Now, he is back doing what he loves, working with kids at the museum’s summer camp.

“We have missed our camps very much and missed our kiddos and our field trips, so great to have everybody back having fun in the museum again,” said Olenick.

Not only is it fun having camps back, but it also has made a difference for the museum’s bottom line.

Museum executive director Jackie Erdman said now having events return like classes and field trips has made a positive impact financially and for community relations.

“All of that is a big part of what we do here, it serves our mission, which is the most important component to us, but it’s doing what it is supposed to for our community,” Erdman said. “Filling gaps and needs.”

As the museum has returned to normal operations, they have even been able to grow. An all-abilities playground is nearing completion outside the museum.

The plan for the Purple Octopus Playground was conceived during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a goal of serving all kids and providing them a place to play, even if the museum needed to close because of COVID-19 case levels.

“When everything hit with the pandemic, we never wanted there to be a lack of space for families and children to gather, so even if we at the museum are closed, this space will always be accessible,” said Erdman.

The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum will host a free grand opening event for the playground on Saturday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.