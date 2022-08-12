GREEN BAY, Wis. — Rick Brunner has loved working with wood since he was a child.

Brunner, who hails from Green Bay, said it’s a lifelong passion.

“Working with wood, I guess it’s been in my blood since day one,” Brunner said. “I think I had a hammer the day that I was born in my hands.”

Brunner said he has channeled his passion into serving others.

Brunner runs Rick’s Toybox. It’s a nonprofit with a goal to “put smiles on as many little faces” as possible, “one toy at a time.”

His latest batch of toys is headed to a part of the world where kids could use something to smile about.

“We made 300 to go to Ukraine,” Brunner said. “Why it’s important is to make these kids feel like kids because currently their lives are turned upside down. They don’t have the opportunity to be a child. In fact, they will never ever be a child again.”

He said no matter how much work it takes, he never loses sight of who he’s putting the toys together for.

“When I first started this, I never ever imagined I’d be making this kind of an impact,” said Brunner.

He said he’s had the help of dozens of volunteers this year. So far, they've sent more than 800 toys to kids in Ukraine. This latest batch of 300 toys will bring their total to more than 1,100 toys gifted to the children of Ukraine.

“The volume, I couldn’t do it by myself,” he said.

Brunner said he hopes he inspires others to help children any way they can — turning their own passions into positive change.

“If there’s anybody that feels the need to help, there’s lots of children out there that need the help,” he said.​​