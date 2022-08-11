CINCINNATI — I-71 is closed in both directions between state routes 73 and 68 after FBI Cincinnati said an armed man tried to breach its Visitor Screening Facility around 9 a.m. Thursday and then fled the scene.

According to Clinton County Emergency Management, "law enforcement has traded shots with a male suspect who is wearing a gray shirt and body armor." Officials said the man showed up to the office in Kenwood, and when they attempted to get in the building, an alarmed sounded. Agents then responded, leading to a pursuit on I-71 where the suspect fled.

A lockdown is in effect for a one-mile radius between the intersection of Smith Road and Center Road. Officials urge residents and businesses in this area to lock their doors and remain vigilant.

FBI Cincinnati tweeted around at 11:50 a.m. that the FBI, Ohio State Highway Patrol and local law enforcement are on scene near Wilmington, Ohio, to resolve the incident.

