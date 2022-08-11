APPLETON, Wis. — There were a lot of questions about what office space would look like throughout the pandemic.

Frankly, Jen Stephany and others didn’t know what to expect.

But she’s feeling a little bit better two years after the pandemic sent many workers from the business office to the home office.

“Now we’re starting to see businesses already located in the downtown thinking about expanding,” she said. “There are new businesses moving into the downtown and new small businesses opening in our district as well.”

Stephany is the executive director of Downtown Appleton, Inc. She said some businesses have moved out, but others are moving in.

“It’s an evolution, and it’s taking some time to bring people back into the downtown offices, but the time is now,” she said. “We’re seeing companies like AZCO bring their 100 employees into the district.”

The commercial real estate agency NAI Pfefferle had recently announced the business AZCO was moving its offices to downtown Appleton.

AZCO specializes in heavy industrial construction and prefabrication solutions. The business plans to move into its new office on College Avenue early next year.

Aaron Schuette is Ashwaubenon’s community development director. He said despite changes in work shifts caused by the pandemic, new office space is still in demand.

He pointed to some new office space near Lambeau Field.

“Titletown offices for instance, the U.S. Venture Center, they’re getting close to filling that one up,” he said.

Some spaces are taking a little more effort to fill.

“Other smaller office space, your class B, class C type offices, may be struggling a little bit, but I’m starting to sense more of a movement back to the office,” he said.

Stephany said work is ongoing to bring in new tenants to buildings vacated during the pandemic, including a building that was once home to a law firm on College Avenue.

“Then we had this building here. I’ll tell you it didn’t take long, and it changed hands,” she said. “The business that is coming in is looking to expand in the downtown district.”

It’s safe to say that the traditional office isn’t dead yet.