CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds announced Thursday it will be making some big additions in 2023 as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.

Aeronautica Landing, the park said, “sets the runway for curiosity and imagination to soar” with attractions “inspired by the spirit of adventure and innovation that made world history in the Carolinas.”

“We are constantly looking for new ways to provide immersive experiences for our guests that showcase the rich history and heritage of the Carolinas, while showcasing the rich legacy and original themes of Carowinds,” said Manny Gonzalez, Carowinds vice president and general manager. “This region played such an integral role in the history of developing and testing the tools for aviation, and we believe Aeronautica Landing will help bring that to life for our guests for years to come.”

New and reimagined rides, like Air Racer, Gear Spin, Hover & Dodge, Air Walker and Gyro Force, will satisfy thrill seekers as they “strap in, buckle-up and test their mettle.”

Classic carnival games and dining experiences also get a new aviation-themed upgrade in the new Aeronautical Landing Game Zone and Terminal A restaurant and bar and the Air Drop Supply Co. walk-up diner.

Thursday’s announcement comes after much speculation following building permits filed earlier this year with York County, which hinted at new ride construction, as well as other upgrades and renovations.

The park also created a stir when it posted an airline-themed video to its Twitter account on July 30 which read “ATTENTION PASSENGERS: This is the final call for Pants vs. Zombies 3Z Arena, Southern Star and YoYo.”

Spectrum News 1 recently spoke with businesses in the area who say they are excited about the coming additions and changes, because with big change at the park comes an influx of big business for others nearby.

