New bridges, safer biking pathways and modernized snow-melt systems: these are just a few of the projects being funded with the $2.2 billion in grant money awarded to states, regions and tribal nations by the Department of Transportation on Thursday.

The funds are part of the Biden-Harris administration’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grants program, with this round of funding focusing primarily on making transportations systems “safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable,” per a release from the White House.

The awards announced Thursday will be split between 166 communities across all 50 states, with the largest grants coming in at $25 million.

The projects range in scope and size, but the department considered safety, sustainability and impact on the environment, quality of life, economic opportunities, state of good repair, innovation, and the range of stakeholder partnerships in awarding the grants. The projects awarded grants were nearly evenly split between rural and urban areas.

“We are proud to support so many outstanding infrastructure projects in communities large and small, modernizing America’s transportation systems to make them safer, more affordable, more accessible, and more sustainable,” transportation secretary Pete Buttigieg wrote in a statement. “Using funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this year we are supporting more projects than ever before.”

Buttigieg will join local lawmakers in Arizona to visit the site of two projects receiving RAISE grant funding on Thursday afternoon.

One $25 million project in Tucson will both build a new bridge and expand 22nd Street from four lanes to six, and will eliminate weight restrictions in the area. The aim is, in part, to “speed up the movement of goods and could ultimately reduce shipping costs,” and will likely save transit commuters up to 30 minutes per trip, according to the White House.

Another $25 million will go towards the construction of a bicycle and pedestrian bridge with low-emitting solar lighting in Phoenix, Arizona.

Several other cities will undertake similar efforts to transform biking and walking areas, including Winston-Salem, North Carolina, which will receive $6 million to implement safety features along the rail corridor from Martin Luther King, Kr. Drive to 25th Street in an effort to reduce dangerous incidents in a “known crash hot-spot.”

In California, the Tolowa Dee-ni' Nation will receive $1.6 million to “address safety in an area that experienced 20 crashes, injuries, and fatalities between 2016 and 2021,” the Department of Transportation wrote in part.

Nearly 17% of the successful applicants had “some kind of bicycle or pedestrian element,” senior DOT officials told reporters. Fifty-two percent of the projects awarded funding were roadway-related, officials added.

The RAISE program is hardly new, although it has existed under various names. The most recent iterations were the BUILD and TIGER grants, and it was first created under then-president Barack Obama as part of his 2009 Recovery Act.

In the decade-plus since its creation, Congress has allocated nearly $10 billion for national infrastructure investments under the grant program.

This year’s grant allocation is over double the billion-dollar investment in 2020, which was split between 90 projects in 47 states, plus Washington, D.C. and Guam. That year’s highly-competitive grant program saw nearly ten times as many applicants than it could award money.

While not quite the volume of last year’s applications, Buttigieg told reporters RAISE is still an “oversubscribed program,” with nearly $13 billion worth in applications coming in this year.