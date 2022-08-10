WEST BEND, Wis. — On Wednesday morning, Milwaukee Tool opened a new manufacturing plant in West Bend, creating around 150 new jobs in the area. It will be the first development in the City of West Bend’s new industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center.

“We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the City of West Bend,” said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Milwaukee Tool’s investment brings high-value employment opportunities, and we look forward to its further expansion in West Bend.”

The new 95,000-square-foot facility is located only 20 minutes from Milwaukee’s global R&D headquarters in Brookfield. The company invested about $55 million to build and equip the facility with advanced technology and equipment.

This will aid in the manufacturing of new, innovative Hand Tools for several trades, including electrical, power utility, plumbing and mechanical. Cutting pliers and screwdrivers will be the first things made at the facility.

“This state-of-the-art facility, and the people who work here, will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry,” said Tim Albrecht, President of Hand Tools, Storage & PPE for Milwaukee Tool.

Several partners joined Milwaukee Tool at the grand opening, including Gov. Tony Evers, the Milwaukee 7 (M7), several West Bend officials and long-term partner Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC).

“Milwaukee Tool is an iconic global brand that, by its name alone, makes our state synonymous with quality manufacturing,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes in reaction to the opening.

Hughs added that WEDC is pleased to continue investing in the company as it expands across the state. Earlier this year, the Development Corporation and Gov. Tony Evers announced they would assist in the Milwaukee Tool expansions with an additional $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits.

“I look forward to maintaining our positive partnership with Milwaukee Tool and to continuing our support of their efforts to expand and bring quality, family-supporting jobs to hardworking Wisconsinites,” said Gov. Evers regarding the new facility.

Milwaukee 7 (M7), the southeastern Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, also chimed in, saying Milwaukee Tool now “joins a long list of companies designing and producing highly engineered and technical products.”

Roles at the new facility, ranging from engineers and operators to quality technicians, are now open. Interested applicants can apply here.

“Wisconsin has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years — we’re thrilled to continue our growth here where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country,” said Albrecht.