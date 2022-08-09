LAHAINA, Hawaii — The Department of Health has given the Lahaina Fish Company the green light — green placard, actually — to reopen after health and safety violations prompted its immediate closure last month.
DOH issued the Front Street restaurant a green placard after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.
An initial DOH inspection on July 22 resulted in a citation for the pests, food debris and grease accumulation, as well as improper cold-holding temperatures and inadequate measures to prevent cross-contamination. A subsequent inspection on July 26 found more evidence of cockroaches and heavy grease accumulation, which led to issuing a red placard and the immediate closure of the facility.
Follow-up inspections were conducted on Aug. 1 and 4.
Following the Aug. 4 inspection, DOH determined that the roach problem was still present but under control, the grease accumulation had been cleaned, and issues related to cross-contamination and cold-holding had been properly addressed.
To view restaurant inspection reports, go to hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.
