CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Epicentre in Uptown Charlotte has a $95 million bid on the table. Deutsche Bank, the center’s lender, placed that bid when the auction opened Tuesday morning.

Other bidders gathered at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, but no one challenged the bank’s bid. This comes after the auction got postponed twice.

Some business owners are getting kicked out in the midst of all this, like Epic Times jewelry store. Spectrum News 1 has been following owner James Mack's story since the previous owner of Epicentre defaulted on the $85 million loan last year.

Epicentre's property manager and receiver Sabrina Jones of CBRE sent Mack an eviction notice for owing $11,433 in back rent.

“We have nowhere to go. So, with that being the case, it’s just a little harder to take that news,” Mack said.

The bank foreclosed on the property earlier this year.



Mack says traffic slowed tremendously after violence at the Epicentre. On top of that, he says, they never recovered from the pandemic.

“It’s been so slow inside of the Epicentre to the point to where we — I cannot pay the staff to just sit here and wait on traffic,” Mack said.

He’s switched to doing business by appointment only. He says Epic Times only brought in $50 in July.

Later this month, Mack plans on having an open house to liquidate everything, from jewelry to the glass casings.

