Former President Donald Trump said in a statement Monday evening that his Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, has been "raided" by FBI agents.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," Trump said. "After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate."

Notably, Trump said that federal agents "even broke into my safe."

The reason behind the raid is unclear. Spokespeople for the FBI and the Justice Department did not return to requests for comment Monday evening.

The former president charged that the raid was being politically motivated, blasting it as "prosecutorial misconduct" and "the weaponization of the Justice System." He also went on to make unfounded claims about his 2016 election opponent Hillary Clinton.

The Justice Department has been investigating the discovery of boxes of records containing classified information that were taken to Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s presidency had concluded.

A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in recent weeks.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.