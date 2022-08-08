LUTZ, Fla. — Travis and Lindsay Emery were at the Tampa Premium Outlets on a mission Sunday.

“Mostly, probably kids’ shoes,” Lindsay said about she was shopping for. “They’re a big thing. For my son, it’s for his first year at school.”

With a preschooler and a fourth grader, they are looking for just about everything they’ll need for school.

Lindsay said this tax-free holiday was helping her with back-to-school shopping this year.

“I mean, it’s definitely helpful right now with prices,” she said. “They’re increasing and everything, but I mean, tax free is really, really nice.”

The Emery family took their time as they navigated the stores and uncovered some good deals.

“Honestly, with kid jeans, when it’s $10 a pair and it’s a good brand like Osh Kosh, it matters,” Lindsay said. Add to that list a skirt McKenna loved that was on sale, and they left the registers feeling they aced this.

“That’s $71 off,” Lindsay said as she counted.

“His shoes, we got $48 off,” said Travis. ”So over $100 in savings today.”

That’s making the grade before the first school bell rings.