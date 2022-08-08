CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A UNC Charlotte student is adjusting her summer break plans so she'll have enough money in the bank to cover bills and her college education.

What You Need To Know

The estimated cost of attendance for some students at UNC Charlotte is nearly $24,000

The costs can include tuition, on-campus housing and meal plans

An upcoming college junior is scaling back summer plans and reducing her meal plan amid high inflation

Aamyria Lattimore, 19, is a full-time student, studying health systems management, and she's entering her junior year at the college.

Lattimore intended to spend more of her summer break driving to her hometown of Winston-Salem to see her family and loved ones, but inflation concerns paused those plans.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation reached a 40-year high in June, climbing to 9.1%. The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers rose 1.3%.

Lattimore says she's feeling this increase across the board, particularly at the grocery store and gas pump.

Right now, Lattimore says gas prices are still too high to visit her loved ones regularly. She’s already paying nearly $50 minimum a week to fill up her gas tank.

In lieu of weekly face-to-face interaction, she’s having to call and text her mom instead.

Lattimore is spending more of her summer break time on the road, commuting nearly 30-minutes one-way to work.

“I use to work like five hours a day for four days. Now, I’m working about 10 hours a day for four days," Lattimore said.

She’s doing what she has to do to ensure there’s enough money flowing in for her bills and college education.

The estimated total cost of attendance for an in-state undergraduate at UNC Charlotte is around $24,000.

Tuition and fees make up around $7,000 per year, which is comparable to several schools in the UNC-system. On-campus housing and meals are about $13,000.

Lattimore says the costs are adding up. She's also paying a car payment and cell phone bill. She’s making necessary adjustments to her budget to save every dollar she can.

“I’m having to cover housing and the meal plan," Lattimore said. "I’m even having to cut back on my meal plan because I use to have the unlimited, which is like $3,000, and now I’m having to cut back to $1,600.”

Even a trip to the grocery store is costing her more.

“I’m buying less at a time," she said. "I use to get a lot of groceries at once. Now, I just try to go week-by-week instead of all at once.”

Lattimore is feeling some relief, however. She’s one of many students receiving financial aid. But she says that doesn't stretch far enough during this inflation period.

“Every year, I believe it’s $5,500 I’m allowed to get," Lattimore said. "And that’s $5,500 for the whole year. So that’s not very helpful living in Charlotte where it's more expensive.”

Lattimore says regardless of the financial hurdles she’s faced, she’s beyond excited to be living the college experience. She just wishes the entire process was a bit more affordable.

“Some days it feels worth it, some days it doesn’t. But I‘m not going to give up. Especially after all the money I’ve put in," she said.

​North Carolina ranks in the top five nationally for affordability, according to the University of North Carolina system.