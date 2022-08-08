CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte family recipe is getting national attention. Reader’s Digest recently named Brooks’ Sandwich House the No. 1 spot in North Carolina to get a burger.

The sandwich shop has been in the Brooks' family for three generations. The manager, Lauren Brooks says it’s not the patty that’s special.

“I don’t even think it’s the burger,” Brooks said. “I think it’s the chili.”

The Brooks' secret family recipe chili is what goes on top of the burger, and it's a recipe even Lauren Brooks doesn’t know. She says the best way to eat the burger is to go “all the way” — adding mustard, onions and chili on top.

The cash-only restaurant opened in 1973. Brooks says they owe their longevity to love and support from their customers.

“You really connect with your community," Brooks said. "And, after everything happened with my uncle, you know a lot of people wanted to support us.”

Her uncle, Scott Brooks was shot and killed at the shop during an armed robbery on December 9, 2019.

After the Reader’s Digest article came out, Brooks says customers have been ordering burgers nonstop. The increased business put a strain on their electricity, so much so that their power box keeps going out.

They had to close their doors the week of the 4th of July holiday. They’re also hiring to keep up with the growing demand.