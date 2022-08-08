CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Roughly 350 new jobs will be coming to Charlotte by 2026 as The Bank of London announces expansion plans for its U.S. footprint.

“The Bank of London has truly game-changing and patented technology that will power the borderless economy of the future. We will be continuing to invest heavily in our technology offering for clients and we’ve chosen Charlotte as a key location to drive our agenda forward, enabled by Charlotte’s unique combination of banking talent, technologists, and financial business leaders,” Bank of London Co-President and Group Operating Officer Jim Ditmore said.

The company says it will open its U.S. Global Platform & Services headquarters in the Queen City, which includes new positions in software development, compliance and risk, technology operations, infrastructure engineering and business operations.

Mecklenburg and surrounding counties can expect an annual payroll impact of nearly $33 million when fully staffed, according to a release.

Behind New York, Charlotte is the second largest banking city in the country with a deep talent pool at its disposal.

“Without doubt, Charlotte has some of the best bank technology and business talent that the U.S. – and the world – has to offer. I should know. I spent some of the happiest years of my working life in Charlotte when employed by Wachovia Bank (now Wells Fargo),” said Anthony Watson, group chief executive and founder of The Bank of London. “I’m beyond delighted to once again work in the Queen City as we transform banking for the betterment of all.”

In Monday’s announcement, Bank of London said it has already acquired an 11-year lease on a 40,000 square foot floor at One Independence Center, which sits at the intersection of Trade and Tryon in Uptown.

“With The Bank of London building its technology hub in Charlotte, we continue to demonstrate that Charlotte is the epicentre of where finance and technology converge,” said Lyles. “This announcement further builds on our strategic international partnerships, and I look forward to seeing The Bank of London’s growth in our city.”

According to its website, The Bank of London launched in Nov. 2021 as a “leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose built global clearing, agency and transaction bank.” It currently has headquarters in London and offices in New York, Charlotte and Belfast.