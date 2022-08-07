SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio, in partnership with LiftFund, has dedicated $17 million in funding to support for-profit small businesses with grants up to $35,000.
An additional $10,00 in funding is available to those who qualify.
San Antonio’s Small Business COVID Impact Grants Program provides support to small business owners still affected by the pandemic.
Applications for funding opened Aug. 1 and close Aug. 22 at 5 p.m. Central Standard time. These grants do not have to be paid back.
Eligibility requirements vary and include:
- Conduct business activities categorized under specific NAICS codes
- Gross sales in both 2020 and 2021 must be less than gross sales in 2019
- 2021 gross sales must be at least 20% lower in 2021 than in 2019
- Operating prior to January 1, 2020
- Be currently in operation and not have filed for bankruptcy
- Be located within San Antonio city limits
- Not be in the following categories: non-profits, gambling/gaming businesses; franchisors; sexually oriented businesses; payday & auto loan providers; liquor stores and businesses in which a City employee or officer has a financial interest, as defined in Sec. 2-53 of the City’s Ethics Code
- Not have applied for the ARPA 4 Arts program
- Applicant must be authorized representative of business
The next info session is Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Those interested can register here.