WEST ALLIS, Wis. — Food is a staple to the Wisconsin State Fair.

From the traditional cream puff to something fried on a stick, there is an endless amount of food. However, finding food can be difficult for those who have dietary restrictions like a gluten intolerance. That’s why this is the second year in a row organizers invited a Minnesota gluten-free vendor to the fair.

Brian O’Konek is the owner of Auntie M’s, an entirely gluten-free food truck. It’s the first and only gluten-free food service certified food truck in the country. He created the concept five years ago after he was diagnosed with celiac disease, which doesn’t allow you to eat gluten. Auntie M’s offers people traditional fair foods from corn dogs, cheese curds and funnel cakes.

“As soon as you start getting in a fast pace fair environment a lot of people will offer gluten-free options in their trailer,” said O’Konek. “There’s so much gluten flying around inside most trailers and being at a fair the chances of them being safe is slim to none.”

Renee Dowdy has been looking forward to the fair all week because of Auntie M’s. Just 12 years ago, she was diagnosed with celiac disease. Sunday was the first time she enjoyed a funnel cake since her diagnoses.

“This is the first time I actually felt excited to go,” said Dowdy. “I think other people didn’t understand that. They said you can have fried this and that, but I really can’t.”

She’s not the only one hitting the jackpot with gluten-free options. This is Ferris Mueller’s first time at the fair and she prepared sandwiches for herself and her two kids because they all have celiac disease.

“We walked in the door, saw it and freaked out with excitement because we didn’t have to eat our yucky sandwiches,” said Mueller.

While other booths offer gluten-free options, she said cross contamination is always a fear.

“The biggest thing is feeling included and the elusiveness,” said Mueller. “They offer fried funnel cakes and corn dogs. Something that you don’t get at a normal basis. There’s no cross contamination.”

Organizers with the Wisconsin State Fair said they work diligently to find vendors that accommodate different dietary needs. They’re proud to add Auntie M’s to their vendor line up.