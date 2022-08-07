MADISON, Wis. — At most gas stations, you can fill up on snacks and soda. But at House of Flavas in Madison, along with grabbing some gas, you can fill up with something tasty.

Nearly a year ago, August 19, 2021, Jodie Jefferson quit her job to pursue her passion.

It was also her birthday.

She gave a gift to herself and to her community when she opened a new restaurant.

“We are at House of Flavas, my restaurant owned by me and my family,” said Jefferson.

But serving authentic Chicago-style food isn’t the only thing that Jefferson, a Chicago-native, brought with her to Wisconsin.

Along with following her dreams, she is teaching her daughter a lesson.

“Even if you think you can’t do it, you can. Don’t let anyone tell you differently, because if you put your mind to it, you can do anything you believe in,” said Jakala Ware, Jefferson’s daughter

Jefferson’s mother comes to visit from Illinois every month to help out, too, making this a true family affair.

“It’s a blessing,” said Mary McKinley.

Three generations of women said they are happy to share their culture, family, friendship and flava under one roof.

House of Flavas is taking part in Madison’s 7th Annual Black Restaurant Week, which kicks off on August 14. Jerfferson said this marks a dream come true, and a birthday she soon won't forget.