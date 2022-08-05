A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was slated to arrive in Manhattan by bus on Friday, he said, escalating what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a growing “crisis” due to lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers.

The drop-off was set to mark the first time Texas has sent a bus carrying migrants directly to the city, Abbott said in a press release.

Friday’s group was on track to join at least 4,000 asylum seekers who have arrived in the city seeking shelter in recent months. Other migrants have arrived in the city from states including Texas via Washington, D.C.

What You Need To Know A group of migrants sent to New York City by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was slated to arrive in Manhattan by bus on Friday, he said



The drop-off was set to mark the first time Texas has sent a bus carrying migrants directly to the city, according to Abbott



His announcement escalated what Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday called a growing “crisis” due to lack of city housing and resources for asylum seekers

“Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the state of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe,” Abbott said in a statement.

“In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city,” he added. “I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.”

In a statement posted to Twitter Friday morning, Adams’ press secretary, Fabien Levy, accused Abbott of using “human beings as political pawn” by sending migrants to the five boroughs.

“NYC will continue to welcome asylum seekers w/ open arms, as we have always done, but we still need support from DC,” he wrote, doubling down on Adams’ calls for the federal government to provide resources to support the growing group.

Abbott’s announcement came a day after Adams declined his invitation to visit Texas’ southern border to see what the governor described as a “dire situation” stemming from an influx of migrants there.

“What the Texas governor should do is invite those who were trying to find housing in his state to give them housing, instead of sending them here,” Adams said at a news conference Thursday, adding that he believed Abbott “set [the city] up” by asking the migrants where they wished to seek shelter.

“We believe, based on our preliminary review, people were being interviewed at the border and say, ‘Which state would you like to go to?’ Who’s not going to say New York? That’s a set up question,” the mayor said. “And this is a real crisis. I don’t know why people are trying to downplay this crisis of almost a hundred new arrivals a day.”

In a joint statement released Friday morning, the Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless said Abbott was “shamelessly exploiting” the migrants he sent to New York City to “serve some myopic political purpose,” but added that the city “must ensure that beds and critical services are immediately available to meet any demand.”

“As representatives of homeless New Yorkers and the legal team who secured New York’s historic right to shelter law, we will continue to monitor this development including onsite at the city’s shelter intake centers for both individuals and for families,” they said.

“We call on City Hall to immediately provide this administration’s plan for addressing the needs of all migrants arriving in New York City and requiring our help,” they added.