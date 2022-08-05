TEXAS — Many reports claim Elon Musk has plans to develop a personal airport right outside of Austin, Texas, closer to Bastrop. However, Musk has dismissed the news, saying that it was “not true” in a tweet.

It was rumored that the airport would be built on a 73-acre plot of land Musk’s The Boring Company purchased in the Bastrop area.

According to the Austonia, the airport would have also served as an airfield for his executives and existing Texas companies.

Musk dispelled these rumors, though, calling the plan to build a private airport “silly” since Tesla is of short distance to the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. But he did have a recommendation for the commercial airport, suggesting that it could use another runway to account for Austin’s growth.

Not true. Tesla is 5 mins from Austin International airport. Would be silly to build another private airport, however the existing commercial airport needs another runway, as Austin is growing fast! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 4, 2022

Teslarati said if Musk wanted privacy, he would've likely gone for a personal airport in Los Angeles instead of Austin, considering his jet has flown out of many sizeable airports, Los Angeles International Airport included. While LAX has the fifth-highest traffic in the world, according to the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Austin airport isn’t even in the top 50.