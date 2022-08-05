AKRON, Ohio — Have you ever wanted to try your hand at driving a bus?
Now you can. METRO Regional Transit Authority invites you to drive a bus this weekend.
METRO needs drivers, so the transit authority partnered with Stark State College to give potential drivers the opportunity to drive a METRO bus at Stark State’s Akron campus.
The free hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 6.
Stark State’s Akron campus is located at 360 Perkins St. off Route 8 and east of downtown Akron.
Applicants must bring a valid Ohio driver's license, which will be verified on Saturday.
Applicants should be prepared to fill out an application, have a quick interview and demonstrate they can successfully secure a mobility device inside the bus.
With a verified license, applicants will visit several stations while learning about working at METRO.
For more information, visit METRO’s website.