AKRON, Ohio — Have you ever wanted to try your hand at driving a bus?

Now you can. METRO Regional Transit Authority invites you to drive a bus this weekend.

What You Need To Know The METRO Regional Transit Authority needs drivers



METRO partnered with Stark State College to let applicants drive a bus at the Akron campus



The free hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, August 6 and is open to the public



Applicants should bring a valid driver’s license, be prepared to have an interview and visit several stations

METRO needs drivers, so the transit authority partnered with Stark State College to give potential drivers the opportunity to drive a METRO bus at Stark State’s Akron campus.

The free hiring event will run from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 6.

Stark State’s Akron campus is located at 360 Perkins St. off Route 8 and east of downtown Akron.

Applicants must bring a valid Ohio driver's license, which will be verified on Saturday.

Applicants should be prepared to fill out an application, have a quick interview and demonstrate they can successfully secure a mobility device inside the bus.

With a verified license, applicants will visit several stations while learning about working at METRO.

For more information, visit METRO’s website.