Four people were critically injured near the White House during a thunderstorm over the nation's capital on Thursday night, officials said.
The District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said the four people were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex. Emergency responders recieved a call for assistance at 6:52 p.m.
According to DC Fire and EMS, two adult men and two adult women were taken to local hospitals, all with life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for DC Fire and EMS said that officers from both the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police witnessed the strike and immediately responded, rendering aid to the people injured in the lightning strike.
Last week, one person was killed in a lighting strike, and a another was hospitalized and released, at an outdoors educator course at Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming.
The National Lightning Safety Council advises that anyone outside when they hear thunder or see lightning move to a "lightning-safe place" immediately.
