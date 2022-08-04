ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld Entertainment reported another strong financial quarter but said there’s room for improvement as it continues to bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

​​​On Thursday, the Orlando, Fla.-based company released the results of its second quarter earnings for 2022. SeaWorld’s total revenue was a record $504.8 million, a 14.8% increase over the same quarter last year. Net income was $116.6 million, the second highest net income reported in a second quarter for the company.

SeaWorld also reported an increase in attendance at its parks. Attendance rose 7.8% from the same period in 2021 to 6.3 million visitors despite international and group visitation not yet returning to pre-COVID levels.

In-park per capita spending increased 8.2% compared to the same quarter in 2021.

Although the results were solid, SeaWorld executives said the company could improve its execution.

“While our second quarter and first half financial results were strong, these do not reflect a normalized operating environment and we still have significant scope to improve our execution and our financial results,” SeaWorld CEO Marc Swanson said in a statement.

Swanson also noted that staffing improved at the parks, but SeaWorld has not yet reached “optimized staffing levels.”

So far, preliminary results for July show the company is expecting another “solid summer” as it prepares to switch into fall mode with the return of Halloween events such as Spooktacular and Howl-O-Scream at SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.