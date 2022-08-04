Senate Democrats are sprinting to the finish line with the hopes of getting their landmark inflation-fighting, climate change and health care bill done in the coming days.

Can they get it done? West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, one of the two key negotiators on the bill, seems to think so.

"We will land the plane,” Manchin told CBS News on Thursday.

“I’m not sure exactly when,” he pledged. “But we’ll land it.”

But landing the plane might not be as easy as it sounds.

On the Senate floor on Thursday, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said that he expects “some late nights and extended debates” on the $739 billion bill — which salvages major parts of President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda — but confirmed that the Senate will reconvene Saturday afternoon to move ahead on the bill.

“In the end, we're going to make good on our word to pass the Inflation Reduction Act,” he added.

After more than a year of negotiating, Schumer and Manchin surprised the political world last week by announcing an agreement on the bill, which would lower prices on some prescription drugs, extend Affordable Care Act subsidies for two years, invest $369 billion in fighting climate change and energy production and pay down the federal deficit by $300 billion.

The bill would be paid for by a 15% corporate minimum tax on companies worth $1 billion or more, increase IRS enforcement and closing the so-called carried interest loophole — with the pledge of no new taxes on families making less than $400,000 and no new taxes on small businesses.

The bill still faces several hurdles going forward. First, the Parliamentarian – the Senate's unelected, nonpartisan arbiter of the rules – must determine if the measure complies with the chamber's budget rules.

Next, assuming universal Republican opposition, the measure needs the support of all 50 Senate Democrats, along with Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie breaking vote, in order to pass the bill using the chamber’s budget reconciliation process, which allows for certain measures to pass with a simple majority instead of the 60-vote filibuster threshold.

That’s no small feat for a number of reasons, specifically the threat of COVID-19 — as the Senate does not allow for proxy voting — and the fact that fellow moderate holdout Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has yet to sign off on the deal.

Though she has not spoken publicly about the bill, Sinema has, according to multiple reports, expressed opposition to one of the bill’s provisions about closing the so-called carried interest tax loophole earned by partners in entities like private equity or hedge funds.

According to an analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office, the provision would generate $13 billion in revenue, a relatively minor source of funding compared to the more than $313 billion that the 15% corporate minimum tax would raise.

Sinema also reportedly wants to include more funding for drought resiliency in the measure. Democrats are holding out hope that they can reach an agreement with the lone holdout on the measure.

"This is such a commonsense bill, if she wants a few changes, we’re open to that," Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., told Spectrum News, adding that Sinema's asks are "not an impediment."

Democrats received a boost on Wednesday when the CBO scored the bill, saying that it would indeed cut federal deficits by $102 billion — adding the roughly $204 billion from IRS enforcement, which the CBO does not officially score, that puts it in line with the $300 billion touted by Schumer and Manchin in their agreement.

Once the bill is officially introduced, brought to the Senate floor and debated, the "vote-a-rama" process begins, during which lawmakers can propose and vote on any number of amendments to the measure. Many of these amendments are political messaging proposals that can slow down the process and force members of the opposing party to make difficult choices.

The Biden administration in recent days has put on a full-court press to tout the bill’s benefits for the American people and popular support for its provisions. The White House on Wednesday shared a series of polls showing the bill has popular support from the American people, as well as a statement from five former Treasury Secretaries — from both Democratic and Republican administrations — strongly backing the bill.

On Thursday, President Biden convened a roundtable of labor and business leaders to highlight the importance of passing the bill, saying it “meets the needs of working families and [is] what our economy needs now for stronger, sustained economic growth in the years ahead.”

“The Inflation Reduction Act will mean we're making the largest investment ever in clean energy and American energy security,” Biden said, emphasizing: “Largest in our history."

"And it will be the largest in American manufacturing as well," Biden added, when coupled with the Chips and Science Bill Congress recently passed that he will sign next week.

“I think it's important to underscore that this legislation is fiscally responsible,” Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. “It will actually reduce the deficit by hundreds of billions of dollars over time. And by reducing deficits, we’ll be complementing the work the Federal Reserve and the Administration is doing to combat inflation, even as we address these cost pressures like health care, prescription drugs and energy.”

General Motors CEO Mary Barra said that the bill “will help drive further investments in American manufacturing and sustainable, scalable, and secure supply chains. And all that comes with that is a stronger economy and job growth.”

“This is going to deliver fundamental economic change across America,” said AFL-CIO president Liz Shuler. “This bill as a major step forward. It’s going to improve the lives of working people. It’s going to improve lives for seniors who are trying to pay for their prescriptions, kids who are going to have a healthier planet to live on.”