CLEVELAND — This weekend the Buckeye State is giving shoppers a little extra bang for their buck.

What You Need To Know Ohio's sales tax holiday runs from 12 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7



Clothing items priced $75 and below, and school supplies and school instructional materials priced $20 and below are exempt from sales tax



The Ohio Department of Taxation provides a full list of individual items that are tax exempt and other information on their website, tax.ohio.gov

The state’s sales tax holiday started at midnight Friday, Aug. 5 and goes through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7.

During the holiday, items of clothing priced at $75 or less, and school supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less are exempt from sales tax in Ohio.

The savings gives shoppers a slight break at the checkout counter, while retailers are hoping for a boost in business.

“People travel to other states and go other places to avoid the sales tax a lot of times, so to be able to have that here in northeast Ohio and be able to offer that for the weekend is a great incentive,” said Dre Wien, owner of Ladder in Shaker Heights.

Wien opened her boutique last year after she said she missed the small boutique experience she came to love while living in New York City.

“Just felt like there was an opportunity to bring some smaller designers and some sustainable clothing to the Cleveland market,” she said.

She said the state’s tax free weekend is helpful to drive shoppers to her store.

“Anything that can bring people in, show our face to someone new, get them through the door is definitely helpful,” she said.

