COLUMBUS, Ohio — New Albany has begun making changes to the city to prepare for Intel to build two semiconductor plants in the area.

Josh Poland, public information officer for the city of New Albany, said there's a reason the multinational technology company chose the area to set roots: It's a place based around strategic planning, he said.

“We have been planning in our business park for many years for road expansions (and) for critical infrastructure,” Poland said.

What You Need To Know The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission is making changes to its 2020 to 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

is making changes to its 2020 to 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan

The changes reflect some of the many infrastructure improvements that will support Intel’s development in New Albany



MORPC is expecting central Ohio to be a region of 3 million by 2050



The commission is asking for public comment on the amendments to the MTP

Intel is investing an initial $20 billion to build two chip fabrication facilities in the area. Spanning nearly 1,000 acres, Intel said the mega-site can accommodate eight chip factories, as well as supporting operations and ecosystem partners. To support the development, state and local agencies have committed to advancing roadways.

“Right now, the major work that you would see in terms of road improvements are on Jug Street here and also Clover Valley Road,” Poland said. “Jug Street is going to be widened to three lanes. In the distance, there is a roundabout that's being constructed at Jug Street and Harrison, and that's going to help alleviate traffic.”

The improvements will go beyond just road expansions.The city of New Albany is also working to keep the business park aesthetically pleasing.

“You'll also see the white horse fencing that you see throughout New Albany. You'll see leisure trails with these road projects,” Poland said. “You'll also see around the Intel site mounting. You'll see trees. You'll see plantings that help to block the view of those buildings from the roads.”

Other organizations, like the Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission, are also preparing for the groundbreaking.

“As a council for regional governments, we are excited to partner with our local state and regional partners and really, you know, plan for the growth and sustainability of Central Ohio,” said Maria Schaper, associate director of transportation planning for MORPC.

The planning commission is proposing amendments to their 2020-50 Columbus Area Metropolitan Transportation Plan. Nine new projects would widen and add turn lanes to highways and roads across Central Ohio.

The following projects that were not previously included in the MTP are proposed to be added as part of this amendment:

MTP ID 1840: I-270 from SR-161 to SR-3; Add one lane in northbound direction

MTP ID 1841: Green Chapel Road from US 62 to Clover Valley Road; add turn lanes and complete street facilities to two-lane roadway

MTP ID 1842: Green Chapel Road. from Clover Valley Road. to Mink Street; widen road from two lanes to four lanes total both directions with complete street facilities

MTP ID 1843: Mink Street from SR-161 eastbound ramps to Green Chapel Road; widen road from two lanes to fuor lanes total both directions with complete street facilities

MTP ID 1844: Harrison Road Extension from Clover Valley Road to Mink Street; new roadway one lane(s) each direction with complete street facilities

MTP ID 1845: Clover Valley Road from Jug Street to Green Chapel Road; add turn lanes and complete street facilities to two-lane roadway

MTP ID 1846: Beech Road from Innovation Corridor Way to Jug Street; widen road from two to four lanes total both directions with complete street facilities

MTP ID 1847: Beech Road from Jug Street to US-62; add turn lanes and complete street facilities to two-lane roadway

MTP ID 1848: Miller Road from Beech Road to Clover Valley Road; add turn lanes and complete street facilities to two-lane roadway

The Intel megaproject is expected to generate thousands of jobs within the state, including 3,000 direct Intel jobs and about 7,000 construction jobs. MORPC also expects central Ohio to be a region of 3 million people by 2050. Schaper said that’s why they’re planning ahead now. Some of the proposed projects are expected to begin in 2024 and some in 2030.

“We are actively looking at, what are those longer-term impacts?” Schaper said. “We always want to include considerations for you know, all the modes, vehicles, bicyclists, pedestrians, buses, and, you know, anything else that could the future holds.”

Poland said these infrastructure improvements are the foundation that will allow Intel's campus to grow with the community.

“So that's why we are expanding these roads to make sure that there is no bottlenecking (and) there are no traffic headaches,” Poland said. “This is going to be as smooth of a process as possible for everybody.”

MORCP is encouraging public comment on the proposed amendments to the Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

You can view it here. Comments can be submitted by email to mtp@morpc.org or in writing to MORPC, 111 Liberty St., Suite 100, Columbus, Ohio 43215, Attn Maria Schaper. The deadline for comment is 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 15.