TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa man has a new take on the ice cream truck that is giving some in the Bay Area the chills.

What You Need To Know Anthony Lamont used to work at a funeral home in the Tampa Bay area



He has turned his 1960 Cadillac hearse into a new take on the ice cream truck



Frozen Stiffs available via a booking or special request

Anthony Lamont used to work at a funeral home in the Tampa Bay area. He turned his 1960 Cadillac hearse into a business that celebrates only the best moments life has to offer.

“It’s something more enjoyable than what its original intention was,” Lamont said.

He’s still driving Frozen Stiffs, but in this case, it’s ice cream.

“It’s a casket with refrigeration so we can keep our product cool,” Lamont said.

You won’t see him driving around neighborhoods like traditional ice cream trucks — he only shows up whenever there is a booking or special request.

His latest event was at a food truck event in Tampa.

“I like to have fun — giving people some ice cream,” he said.

Frozen Stiffs is now the talk of the neighborhood and social media, and Lamont is cashing in.

He’s booking more and more events through word of mouth, including a wedding.